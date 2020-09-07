MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from Lake Michigan offshore from Michigan City, Indiana Monday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., emergency personnel were called to the area near the Michigan City lighthouse pier after the 16-year-old New Haven, Indiana girl was reported missing in the water while swimming with her family.
Divers from multiple agencies began a search, and members of the Michigan City Fire Department found the girl’s body about 50 minutes later.
First responders tried to resuscitate her, but she was soon pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources noted that the National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement reporting high-risk swimming conditions for the area Monday.
The girl’s death remained under investigation Monday night.