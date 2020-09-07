CHICAGO (CBS) — A rainier forecast moves in Monday night, along with cooler temperatures.
Lake waves may build through Tuesday, with 4- to 6-foot waves possible Monday night and higher waves on Tuesday.
On Monday night, expect rain, mainly after midnight. It may be heavy at times as morning approaches. The low is 60.
On Tuesday, look for rain and some embedded thunder with a high of 68.
High temperatures will stay near 70 for most of the week, with lows staying in the upper 50s.
Rain chances continue into Wednesday, but clear out for the end of the week.