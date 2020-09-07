CHICAGO (CBS) — With 1,381 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Illinois has now surpassed 250,000 overall cases so far during the pandemic. The state also announced 8 additional deaths in the past day.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports Illinois has seen a total of 250,961 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, including 8,179 deaths.
The 1,381 new cases reported on Monday came as IDPH also reported 28,975 new tests, for a one-day positive test rate of 4.8%. The seven-day statewide positivity rate in Illinois for the past week stands at 4.2%, compared to 4.1% one month ago, and 2.5% in early July.
As of Sunday night, 1,484 virus patients in Illinois were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 352 in intensive care, and 137 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat this summer, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August. Overall cases now seem to be going down slightly since late August.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.