CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is the last day to visit Navy Pier before it temporarily closes starting Tuesday.
The pier will close starting Sept. 8, in an “effort to limit the financial burden and impact of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the organization.” Both indoor and outdoor spaces will be closed to the public.
Offshore, a rooftop deck at Navy Pier, will remain open after Labor Day, despite the pier’s decision to close. Offshore, will be open from noon until 9 p.m. every week day, 11 a.m. until 10:30p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The pier is not expected to re-open until spring 2021.
It is important to note that while the property is publicly-owned, Navy Pier does not receive tax dollars to support its operating costs. They did get a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government, but they said it was not enough.