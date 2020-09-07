EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A student was injured in a fire brought on by a laboratory accident at Northwestern University on Monday.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the graduate student was working at the Richard and Barbara Silverman Hall for Molecular Therapeutics and Diagnostics, at 2710 Campus Dr. on the Evanston campus, when he was injured.
The university did not specify how the university was injured or what chemicals or substances may have been involved. But the university did say there was a fire, and he suffered burns to his hands, arms, torso, and neck, and was taken to NorthShore Evanston Hospital.
“Our thoughts are with the student and his family. We are in touch with the family to offer our support and our sincere hope that he makes a quick and full recovery,” the university said in a statement. “We also would like to thank his fellow graduate students for acting quickly to extinguish the fire and provide emergency aid.”