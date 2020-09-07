CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and staying on top of companies hiring for open positions right now.
The health care provider, Humana, is hiring more than 100 employees and most of these roles are fully remote. The company has two offices in Chicago and there are 135 full-time open roles.
Careers range from nurse practitioners to customer service representatives.
Another company having a hiring surge is Verizon Wireless. The telecommunications giant is hiring nearly 1,000 employees in work-from-home positions.
Full-time customer service positions are located around the country and require a high school diploma or GED.