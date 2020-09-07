CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday afternoon continued to talk to a person of interest after a 32-year-old mother of two was stabbed to death while working at a Walgreens in Wicker Park.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, no charges had been filed in the case as of 5 p.m. But as Area Five detectives questioned that person of interest, the victim’s family, her community, and her coworkers were asking who killed her and why.

The Walgreens at 1372 N. Milwaukee Ave. was closed for a second day Monday as flowers and candles began to appear outside.

Friends and former coworkers said the victim, Olga Marie Calderon, was a hard worker – friendly and talkative. She was also the loving mom of a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

Calderon’s life was cut short at 9:30 a.m. Sunday after she reported for work.

The initial call over police radio was chilling, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported Sunday.

“The caller just found the female coworker on the floor bleeding,” the dispatcher is heard saying.

Calderon was approached by someone with a knife and brutally stabbed multiple times. She died before ever making it to the hospital.

“We’re not sure if it was a robbery or just a random act of violence,” police News Affairs Officer Jose Jara said at the scene Sunday.

Calderon’s murder came just four days after a man with a knife robbed the very same Walgreens at Milwaukee and Wolcott avenues. That robbery happened just 17 minutes after another nearby pharmacy at North and Western avenues was subjected to an attempted robbery.

So far as of Monday afternoon, police would not say if the crimes were connected. Meanwhile, police sources told Hickey the stabbing itself was captured on surveillance camera.

In a statement, Walgreens said the following:

“We are very saddened to learn of this tragic incident, and extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our team member. The safety of our customers and team members is top priority, and we’re continuing to work with local authorities in their investigation. We are also making counseling and other resources available to our other store team members at this location.”

Safety is also top of mind for community members.

“They need to arrest people or get a security guard,” said neighbor Tom Zobel. “There’s no security guard.”

We asked Walgreens on Monday if there were any plans to improve security for employees. As of 5 p.m., there was no response.

Calderon’s family told Hickey they were not up for an interview Monday. Hickey is told they spent much of the day at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identifying Calderon’s remains.

Walgreens offered condolences to the family, and they’re offering counseling to employees who may need it.

