CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested late Monday morning, after police said she left three children alone in her car in the North Austin neighborhood.
Police said the woman left a 6-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, and a 3-month-old girl unattended in her car around 11:50 a.m. in a parking lot of a Food 4 Less grocery store near North and Cicero avenues.
It was not immediately clear how long the children were alone.
The woman was arrested, and police said charges were pending Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story…