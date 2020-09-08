CHICAGO (CBS) — New details are emerging as the search continues for the person who shot and killed an 8-year-old girl in Canaryville Monday.

Family members say 8-year-old Dajore Wilson was a twin, and her 8-year-old brother was not harmed in the shooting.

Neighbors in the area where the shooting took place described a series of gunshots, a slight pause, and then more gunshots and a car crash.

“Maybe five or six gunshots. I came out. I heard the screaming, parents screaming to the kids, ‘Get in the house! Get in the house,'” said Doreen Angone.

Another neighbor said he heard about eight shots.

Angone said she heard a vehicle hit a tree, and then the mother got out.

“And I’m screaming, ‘Somebody has to get an ambulance. These people are shot,'” she said.

Angone and two other neighbors helped out after the shooting and crash on Union near 47th. Police say they are looking for a gray Dodge Charger. The people who were inside are accused of shooting at an SUV. At least three in that vehicle, including Dajore, were hit.

Angone said she got the attention of a neighborhood nurse to help the young child, but she did not survive.

“She started CPR. I told the mother, ‘Why don’t you check on the other people in the car?,'” Angone said. “I was trying to get the mother to calm down. She was hysterical, understandably.”

A woman in the car also needed help.

“I said, ‘Can you sit down?’ She said, ‘I think I was shot in my back.’ I leaned back, and I looked, and you could see the hole in her white t-shirt,” Angone said. “She just kept asking me, ‘Please don’t let go of my hand. Please don’t let go of my hand.’ I went to the driver’s seat. It was a man. I asked him if he was OK. He says, ‘I think I was shot in my leg. I can’t get out. I can’t get out.’ He kind of fell forward and I thought, ‘Oh my God,’ you know? I could see the shots in the back of his t-shirt.

Angone said she does not know what she wants to happen to the person responsible.

“I don’t know what the answer to this is. All I know is there’s too much violence in this world,” she said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

No one s in custody in connection with the killing as police continue to investigate.