DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bradley University, Bradley University Students, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Peoria, Quarantine, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

PEORIA, Ill. (CBS)Bradley University in Peoria has issued an all-student quarantine for the next two weeks.

All students are required to remain in their dormitories, apartments, or fraternity houses for the quarantine, which began at 8 p.m. Monday.

Students will be learning remotely during the quarantine period, which continues until 7 a.m. Sept. 23.

Faculty and staff access to the campus remains unchanged.

The measure is a response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases on the Bradley campus.

In the past week, 230 students have been put in quarantine.