CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday released Chicago Police body camera videos from an incident in which officers fired shots this past summer.
The incident happened back on Friday, July 10.
Around 7:40 a.m. that morning, officers were conducting a drug investigation in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when someone fired several shots at police.
Officers returned fire, but police said no one was wounded in the shootout.
“COPA’s investigation into the officer’s use of deadly force is ongoing and we encourage members of the community who may have witnessed or have additional video of the incident to contact COPA at (312) 746-COPA (2672) or visit chicagocopa.org for more information,” COPA said.