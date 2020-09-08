CHICAGO (CBS) — Three Chicago police officers who were wounded while taking a carjacking suspect into custody in July have recovered and were honored Tuesday.

All three officers were shot early that Thursday morning. One, James Clohergy, was hit in the throat and seriously injured, but he looked well Tuesday.

“I was shot right underneath the chin,” he said. “My voice is scratchy, and I’m getting better every day.”

Clohergy and fellow officers were honored by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

“This is an excellent example of Chicago police officers running toward gunshots and danger when others are running the other way,” said Phil Cline, executive director of the foundation.

Police say a carjacking suspect, in a police vehicle and handcuffed, managed to pull out a handgun and fire at officers.

“Officer Clohergy standing there, just an example of his resolve. He was shot in the face. He didn’t go down. Got back, got back into the fight,” said Lt. Nelson Perez.

“I knew I was shot immediately. Survival kicks in, I guess,” he said.

Officers returned fire, wounding the suspect multiple times. He is now in custody.

For years, the police memorial foundation has raised money to buy new protective vests for officers. That morning Officer James Kurth was wearing his new vest for the first time. He was shot, too.

“I do believe it did save my life that day,” Kurth said. “I’m very grateful.”

At a time when protestors across the country are marching against police brutality, Chief James O’Donnell says remember the bravery of officers.

“Even with the somewhat anti-law enforcement rhetoric throughout the country and some places here in Chicago, they step up to the plate every day, do their best to protect the citizens of Chicago, and that’s what we have to keep in mind,” he said.