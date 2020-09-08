DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain overnight and more rain Tuesday is causing flooding concerns.

There is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for the Illinois shore of Lake Michigan until Wednesday at 10 a.m. Waves of 8 to 11 feet are possible. The advisory also means there are dangerous swimming condition along both the Indiana and Illinois shores.
 
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s.
Scattered showers linger into Wednesday and cooler temperatures continue into the end of the week.