(AP) — The Bears came into last season with soaring hopes after winning the NFC North in 2018.
Instead, they stumbled from 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first year to 8-8 and missed the playoffs for eighth time in nine seasons. The offense obviously was a big culprit. And now, it’s a big question.
How that group performs will go long way toward determining how much better Bears will be. Mitchell Trubisky will open season as starting quarterback after beating Nick Foles, though he figures to be on short leash.
