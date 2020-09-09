PEORIA, Ill. (CBS) — Bradley University in Peoria has issued an all-student quarantine for the next two weeks.
All students are required to remain in their dormitories, apartments, or fraternity houses for the quarantine, which began at 8 p.m. Monday.
Students will be learning remotely during the quarantine period, which continues until 7 a.m. Sept. 23.
Faculty and staff access to the campus remains unchanged.
The measure is a response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases on the Bradley campus.
In the past week, 230 students have been put in quarantine.