CHICAGO (CBS) — A huge crowd turned out Wednesday night in Canaryville – all to remember the life of 8-year-old Dajore Wilson.

Dajore was the latest child murdered in Chicago. She was struck when someone sprayed bullets into the sport-utility vehicle she was riding in at 47th Street and Union Avenue on Monday.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry visited the emotional vigil as Dajore’s father spoke out from the hospital.

Standing in the spot where the shooting that killed Dajore occurred, a community gathered demanding change and peace.

“We need you Lord. The people in the city of Chicago, we need you, O God,” a man said at the vigil.

More than prayers are needed as the 8-year-old’s family grieves her loss.

“It hurts, man,” said David Wilson, a member of Dajore’s family. “I have three daughters of my own and my cousin lost his only daughter.”

Wilson said his heart aches for his cousin Dajore and her parents. Both were in the SUV with her during the shooting, which happened around 5:55 p.m. on Labor Day.

“Just put the guns downs, man,” David Wilson said. “Dajore Wilson was enough. This was a beautiful girl.”

The CPD said a gunman in a black Dodge Charger opened fire on the Subaru SUV that little Dajore was in, killing her and sending her father to the ER.

“I couldn’t even help my baby,” said Dajore’s father. “I couldn’t move. My leg is completely broke.”

The father expressed his grief through a Facebook Live post from his hospital bed.

“My daughter didn’t have nothing to do with nothing!” he said. “My daughter’s gone.”

Chicago Police insisted whoever fired the shots wanted to hurt someone in the SUV intentionally. Police said it was gang-related – claims Dajore’s father and family deny.

“My cousin’s not no gangbanger. Tracy’s not no gangbanger, her friend Angel – damn sure not Dajore! So why is you all shooting into a car?” David Wilson said. “Y’all that mad. Y’all come back to kill anybody to satisfy y’all.”

As the roadside memorial for Dajore grew, detectives were working hard to find those in the black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, and you can always submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.