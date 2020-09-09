CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Educational Labor Board in Springfield is hearing a complaint from the Chicago Teachers Union about coronavirus safety.
The CTU said clerks who were allowed to work remotely in the spring and summer are now forced to work in person. The union said the district needed to negotiate that decision.
CPS said it was well within its right to have the clerks work at school buildings again. The CTU said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the school board refused to negotiate on safety issues, when clerks and other staff were required to report to work in person on August 26.
Those workers said not everyone at CPS is wearing masks or practicing safe social distancing.