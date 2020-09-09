CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases dipped slightly, but Wednesday number still hovers in the 1,300 range.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday’s number at 1,337 and 30 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois was listed at 1,392.
According to the IDPH, the total number of cases in Illinois is now at 253,690 cases, including 8,214 deaths. The state’s positivity rate sits at 3.7%.
On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said more than $30 million in grants is helping a network of non-profit groups and distributed money for assistance,including meals, health care services, and direct cash payments to those in need.
Gov. JB Pritzker, who set up the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund with the United Way and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in late March, said the fund has raised $30.8 million in private donations, which have been distributed to more than 114,000 families in four rounds of funding. The initiative was established to support non-profits during the pandemic.
After nearly six months in operation, Pritzker said the fund will soon begin winding down operations.
“That’s not to say that there isn’t tremendous need out there, and we are encouraging people in fact to look at all the organizations that were vetted by this fund around the state,” he said.
