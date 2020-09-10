PORTER, Ind. (CBS) — Seven people were rushed to the hospital, including a 3-year-old girl who was trapped, when a house exploded in Porter, Indiana on Thursday.

The Porter Fire Department was called around 4:30 p.m. for the explosion in the 400 block of North 1st Street in Porter.

Fire Chief Jay Craig said when he arrived, there was heavy fire in the rear of the home and damage throughout the building. He was told a 3-year-old girl was trapped inside.

With the help of several bystanders, firefighters were able to get the little girl out and into a waiting ambulance.

Also during the search, they found a woman who was trapped in the house. Crews were able to get her out and stabilize her as they awaited more EMS resources, Craig said.

Several medevac helicopters was requested, but the only one known to be airlifted from the scene was the 3-year-old, who was taken to a Chicago hospital, Craig said.

Late Wednesday, a fire was still burning at the scene due a gas line. Fire crews were working to get the gas line shut off so as to extinguish the rest of the fire.

NIPSCO was trying late Thursday to find the best way to shut the gas line off, Craig said.

In all, seven people were transported from the scene, Craig said.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal, and investigators from the Town of Porter and the City of Portage were on the scene.

