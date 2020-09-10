CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job during this job crisis.
This week we’re looking into the top resume mistakes and how to avoid them.
“A lot of people tend to have resumes that simply list their job duties and responsibilities, but the most important thing on a resume these days is to ensure your resume highlights you results and accomplishments so a new employer can see what you bring to the table for them,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said.
Alves said the next big mistake is spelling and grammatical errors. Make sure you get someone to proofread your resume before submitting it on an application.
Another common mistake is dating yourself with your email address and using AOL or Hotmail. Unprofessional e-mails are also a common issue.
The final mistake is putting too little or too much information.
“The limit is two pages no matter what your position, or job or level,” Alves said. ‘People just aren’t interested in reading that much information so it’s important to pull out those highlights are promote those big accomplishments and results that really set you apart from other candidates.”