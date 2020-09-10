CHICAGO (CBS) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Racine, Wisconsin, charged with murder in the 2018 shooting death of Terrance Shelton in north suburban Waukegan.
Waukegan police said federal marshals and local authorities took Donyelle Roberts, of Chicago, into custody on Wednesday.
Police said Roberts was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant issued in December 2018. He is accused of killing Shelton three months earlier.
Shelton, 51, was found dead in the front yard of his home Waukegan on Sept. 19, 2018, after officers responded to a call of a man down.
An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound.
Now charged in Shelton’s murder, Roberts is being held in the Racine County Jail, awaiting extradition to Illinois.