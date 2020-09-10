CHICAGO (CBS) — SWAT team members and Chicago police are on the scene of a hostage standoff in the South Loop. One person was shot and officers made an arrest shortly before 1 p.m.
Video from the scene shows a man being led to a police squad car in handcuffs.
We are here now where there’s a hostage situation along Wabash and 14th in South Loop
Police say a robbery in the 1400 block of South Wabash turned into a hostage situation.
A male victim was being held at gunpoint, police say. It is unclear if that victim was the person shot. The condition of that shooting victim is not yet known.
The standoff began around 10:30 a.m.