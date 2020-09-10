CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 764 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 102,243 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
A total of 3,186 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive test.
🔹 Tests administered: 1,584,532
In Northwest Indiana, the five-county region reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, all of those fatalities in Lake County, which has had the second-biggest outbreak of COVID in the state. Marion County ranks No. 1.
The daily average of COVID cases in the region continues to decline from its record high mark in mid-August (118) to now (81). However, that number is more than twice the low point of 35 cases from mid-June. Experts are also concerned about the possibility of an increase in cases coming out of the Labor Day weekend.