CHICAGO (CBS) — Security video gives a close-up look at a jewelry store burglary in the Union Ridge neighborhood.
Video is from a security camera inside Roberto’s Jewelry near Higgins and Harlem. One person is seen using a crowbar to smash jewelry cases and then another person in blue follows behind to finish the job.
At one point, he stands on the case and jumps up and down to break the glass, then he lifts it to grab more jewelry.
There are reports that several men left the scene in either a blue or gray minivan. So far, there have been no arrests.