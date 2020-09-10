CHICAGO (CBS) — A U.S. Postal Service worker was shot Thursday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.
Police said a woman was shot four times in the stomach around 11:40 a.m. on the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Chicago Fire Department officials and witnesses at the scene confirmed the victim is a mail carrier.
Postal Service investigators were responding to the scene.
The victim’s manager at the Grand Crossing branch post office said the woman was working her normal route when she was shot.
No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story.
This is the USPS worker’s manager. She says the victim works at the Grand Crossing Branch and this was her normal route.
Many coworkers are showing up in tears. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/jxg2lTl7nU
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) September 10, 2020