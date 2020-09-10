CHICAGO (CBS) — A U.S. Postal Service worker was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was shot in the backs of both legs, the stomach, and the back of her head at 91st Street and Ellis Avenue. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

She remained in critical condition late Thursday night.

At last check…Chicago police say carrier was in critical condition, shot four times. She’s currently at U of C hospital. @cbschicago https://t.co/JLTYYjlHCj pic.twitter.com/wEEXFeUKHB — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) September 10, 2020

Police Department, Fire Department, and Postal Service officials confirmed the victim is a mail carrier. The victim’s manager at the Grand Crossing branch post office said the woman was working her normal route when she was shot.

Police said she does not appear to have been the intended target.

The mail carrier works out of the Grand Crossing Post Office at 7715 S. Cottage Grove Ave. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry talked to one of her coworkers.

“I just hope that she pulls through,” said postal worker Sarah Owens. “I’m actually scared to even go back to my route because my route is right near hers, and I’ve heard that it’s a turf war going on over there.”

No one was in custody Thursday night.

Chicago Police 4th District Commander Robert Rubio asked any witnesses to contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271. He also said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.