CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 23,305 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 31 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.
That’s down from 26,194 claims filed the week before.
While the new claims reported Thursday morning are based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security said 26,262 unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 17 in Illinois.
IDES reported 22,406 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 10 in Illinois.
Meantime, there were 884,000 new claims filed nationwide last week, the same number as filed the week before.
CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS 2 spoke with four IDES employees in May. For the first time, these workers offered a glimpse into the challenges IDES employees face daily working to get thousands of new unemployment claims processed, as well as the factors they believe contribute to why so many people have not received their benefits.