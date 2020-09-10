CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears will not be having any fans at Soldier Field to start the season, but one of their biggest fans will be traveling to Detroit to watch their opener.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported Thursday, Virginia McCaskey, 97, is headed to the Motor City to watch the Bears take on the Lions in person on Sunday.

The matriarch of the Bears is not letting a pandemic hold her down.

Her son, Bears chairman George McCaskey, said they will make the trip as safe as possible, and Virginia McCaskey will not have her usual pregame visit with former Lions chair Martha Ford.

George McCaskey also said that while they are pushing for fans at Soldier Field this season. They are working on it.

“We’re very optimistic. We’re talking to the city. We presented a plan, and we think it’s a good plan, and we’re told that it is a good plan, but the city wants to see the numbers of active cases in the city come down before we bring people to Soldier Field, George McCaskey said. “So we’re hopeful, but we want to be prudent; we want to the right thing.”

It does seem a little strange that the NFL is allowing some teams like the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night to have fans, while others may not yet.

So far, seven teams have said they will have fans in the stands.