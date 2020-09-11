CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a break-in at a dental implant office overnight in the Union Ridge neighborhood. It’s the latest in a string of burglaries at businesses on the Northwest Side, and police have said at least some might be the work of the same crew.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm at Simply Dental Implants, near the corner of Harlem and Higgins avenues.

Surveillance video from inside the building showed one person jumping over the front desk, and a second burglar coming in to help.

They removed something from under the desk, possibly a safe.

Police could not provide further information about the break-in.

It happened about two blocks away from a burglary early Thursday morning at Roberto’s Jewelers at 7005 W. Higgins Ave.

In that incident surveillance video showed people inside the store, including somebody in a gray hoodie again. The thieves used what appeared to be an axe or a hammer to smash the display cases, before crawling out of the smashed windows of the jewelry store to make their escape.

Police are also investigating a burglary at H&A Quality Used Auto & Motorcycle Sales at Harlem and Addison, about 2.5 miles away from the dental office.

Burglars threw a brick through a side window to get inside, and stole keys, four vehicles, and approximately $6,500 in cash, police said.

The owner said it’s the first incident they’ve had of any kind in 41 years at that location. He said it’s especially sad, because one of the stolen cars had belonged to his father, who passed away several years ago. The family was holding onto it for sentimental reasons.

Police said it’s possible at least some of the break-ins in the area were connected, as the thieves in some of the incidents were driving a blue or gray minivan.

At least three other Northwest Side businesses were broken into in less than two hours Thursday morning.

Just over an hour later at 4:22 a.m., Chi Town Tattoo at 5056 W. Lawrence Ave. – about a mile and a half to the northeast – was hit.

Surveillance video showed people running in – including one person in a gray hoodie. People are seen smashing the door of the tattoo parlor with an axe – trying to pull out the ATM, but failing to do so.

Just 17 minutes later at 4:39 a.m., the next target was Roberto’s Jewelers.

Finally, 13 minutes after that at 4:52 a.m., there was more shattered glass as SmokePost CBD Dispensary at 3411 N. Harlem Ave. – three miles south of the jewelry store – was hit.

Police issued a community alert Thursday afternoon about the four break-ins. Police said the one of the suspects was wearing dark clothing, and another was wearing a white hooded sweat shirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes with red laces.

The suspects fled in a light blue or gray Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a temporary license plate, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.