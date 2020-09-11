CHICGAO (CBS)– Friday marks 19 years since the September 11th attack. Chicago and neighboring suburbs are honoring the day with both virtual and in-person ceremonies amid the pandemic.
The Chicago Fire Department will be holding a remembrance ceremony at 7:15 a.m. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and first responders will gather at Engine 42 to honor those who gave their lives. A moment of silence will be held at 7:46 a.m.
Des Plaines and Elmhurst are hosting virtual ceremonies that can be found on the villages’ websites.
Glendale Heights will be hosting a silent parade featuring first responder vehicles. The parade will be followed by a candlelight service at 7:15 p.m.
In Lombard, residents are being asked to take a moment of silence from their homes at 8:46 a.m. This is the time the first plane struck the north tower.