CHICAGO (CBS) —The slow-moving upper level disturbance will move overhead Saturday morning, increasing our rain chances.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be few sprinkles this evening with the best coverage of rain arriving sunrise to lunchtime Saturday.
Rain is likely Saturday with an isolated chance for a few embedded thunderstorms. Finally, that system departs Saturday night and clearing begins Sunday.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Low 62
SATURDAY: Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Look for a high of 70.
SUNDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. Expect a high of 76.