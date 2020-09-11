CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 32 additional deaths, as the state continues to see a slight downward trend in new cases since late August.
So far this week, Illinois is averaging 1,601 new coronavirus cases per day, compared to 2,402 new cases per day last week, 1,858 new cases per day the week of Aug. 23, and 2,363 new cases per day the week of Aug. 16, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. And, while the number of new cases is up from around 1,300 on each of the first few days of the week, the number of tests reported also has steadily climbed since Monday.
The new cases reported Friday came as the state reported 56,661 new tests, the fourth highest daily total during the pandemic, for a one-day positive test rate of 3.8%. The statewide average positivity rate for the past week is 3.9%, compared to 4.1% a month a go, and 3.0% two months ago.
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 257,788 coronavirus cases, including 8,273 deaths.
While overall cases are trending down, the governor’s office has said COVID hospitalizations are up slightly in recent weeks. As of Thursday night, Illinois hospitals were treating 1,619 COVID patients, including 359 in intensive care, and 155 on ventilators.
So far this week, an average of 1,559 people per day were reported to be in the hospital with coronavirus, compared to an average of 1,499 per day in the first full week of August.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 96% statewide recovery rate as of Wednesday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.