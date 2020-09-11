CHICAGO (CBS) — On Friday night there were no lights for high school football in Illinois. Now the Illinois High School Association is hoping to score a chance to get athletes back on the field with a letter to the governor. In Indiana they are already on game four.

“It’s football season. It’s the best time of year,” said football parent Malo.

Friday IHSA released a statement with its executive director asking Gov. JB Pritzker for control of deciding which sports to resume and claiming other states have held sports that Illinois considers high risk.

Right now sports like football can only hold trainings as the season is pushed back to the spring.

Student athlete and advocate Joe Trost said players and parents want a changed and safe plan in place for sports now.

“It’s a very highly emotional year and right now, everybody needs to take a deep breath, look at the data and realize you’re in the second quarter of a four quarter game here. Just because of the decision you made in July and August doesn’t mean you have to stick to it right now,” he said.

In Indiana, Portage High is using socially distant seating in stands, and only 1,000 fans, with masks encouraged, on spectator and players.

Coaches say they are following CDC guidelines when it comes to players and COVID-19 testing.

“You’ve got to look at the safety of your community. And every community is different. And being able to meet those needs is what you’ve got to do and we’re doing the best we can here,” said Fred Joseph, Portage High athletic director

The IHSA says it is not pushing a timeline for when it wants these demands met. Some athletes plan to rally in La Grange this weekend.