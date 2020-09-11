CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, but that total does include nearly 300 cases that were backlogged and just added on Friday.
The 1,282 cases, tops the high mark of 1,279 set in early August. However, that number includes 279 cases from a testing facility that was just added to the electronic reporting system. Some of those tests were done as far back as Aug. 28. Before the Labor Day weekend, a holiday time when reported cases typically drop, the state was averaging about 930 cases a day. So, Friday’s actual single day number is slightly above the average.
Counties with large universities are continuing to grapple with a spike in cases.
On Friday, Monroe County, which is home to Indiana University, reported 235 new cases. That is 2.5 times higher than the previous record number for the county.
At Ball State in Delaware County, the average case load rose from around 10 per day in late August to more than 60 at the end of last week.
Officials have expressed concern about an increase in cases after people gathered for the holiday, but it is to soon to determine whether that will happen.
In Northwest Indiana, the five-county region reported 132 new cases and three deaths, those fatalities all coming in Lake County. None of those new cases was part of the backlogged results.
The percentage of school-age children testing positive in the region is rising to 14.2% of all cases. People between 20-29 account for the highest proportion of cases, 20%.