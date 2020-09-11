CHICAGO (CBS) — Everyone could use a little extra love right now. So how about welcoming not one but two new friends into your home?
The PAWS Dogs of the Week are Franco and Freida. They’re an adorable bonded pair of seven-year-old terrier mixes. They arrived from a southern transfer partner, recovering from heartworm.
They’ve never met a lap they didn’t love to sit in, or human friend they didn’t want belly rubs from.
Both pups are very friendly with people. They would do best in a home with older children. Franco and Freida would make great companions for autumn adventures in the city.
They are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through its virtual adoption process. You can go online to PAWS Chicago to learn more.
We hear Karens have a bad rep these days but our girl Karen’s here to prove you wrong. She’s cute. She’s cuddly. She’d never ask to speak to the manager.
She’s looking for a home to love with a Karen. Because it’s 2020, & crazier things have happened: https://t.co/u5NXEGNprJ pic.twitter.com/VsFshjQbkI
