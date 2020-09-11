CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re trying to help you plan for a last blast of summer. On Thursday, the Morning Insiders reported on a socially distant concert coming up in Orland Park.

Now, we want to tell you about a hip-hop blowout that could bring more than 5,000 people to Bridgeview.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory looks at the high-tech devices at the doors of SeatGeek Stadium that are supposed to help keep you COVID-free.

Mexican hip-hop stars Ovi and Natanael Cano are bound to draw quite the crowd to SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday night, but the concert will look different than a typical show at the 28,000-seat stadium.

Every other row of seats will be marked with tape, and six-person pods will be constructed on the field.

Tickets are not sold out yet, but if they do, more than 5,500 fans could attend the show.

SeatGeek makes a careful note that anyone with a ticket for the show must voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 when entering the stadium.

CBS 2 has learned you also can’t get inside without passing through a futuristic disinfecting doorway system.

“Immediately on the outside, there’s a temperature read,” said Jason Gobeyn, CEO of Sigouros Systems Inc.

Gobeyn and Dena Javaras created Sigouros, a portable doorway device that looks similar to airport security machines, and not only provides temperature screenings, but fast disinfectant.

“It’s about a 6 to 8 second process as you’re turning, rotating,” said Jarvas, president of Sigouros Systems Inc.

Your twirl is hit with three different technologies:

“Overhead ozone as well as the atomized disinfectant and the far-UVC. It disinfects those outer layers,” Gobeyn said.

How are they so confident it works?

“That’s testing, testing, testing,” Gobeyn said.

Dr. Emily Landon, chief epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine, was skeptical after analyzing videos of Sigouros at work, noting it can’t kill the coronavirus that might be inside someone’s body already.

“I don’t know what it’s adding,” she said. ”While this may make you feel really good that somebody’s been bathed in a midst of alcohol, when you get past that mist, whatever’s coming out of their mouth, if it’s got COVID in it, is still coming out of their mouth with COVID in it. You have’t done anything to solve that problem.”

“We’re not saying by having this door, you stop wearing masks,” Gobeyn said.

In fact, singing along at the concert might be a bit muffled, because fans must wear face coverings the entire time inside SeatGeek Stadium.

The Village of Bridgeview owns and operates SeatGeek Stadium. Why promote a live concert during the pandemic? The mayor feels “we need to move ahead within the guidelines,” a spokesperson said, calling the doors an “added safeguard.”