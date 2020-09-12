CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured in a fire Saturday night in far south suburban Richton Park.
Flames were spotted at a house on the 22700 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Fire Department officials said the people inside were able to get out before firefighters arrived, but crews rescued two cats and a dog from the house.
Fire crews from four neighboring suburbs helped extinguish the flames.
Three people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not available late Saturday night.