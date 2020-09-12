DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Richton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured in a fire Saturday night in far south suburban Richton Park.

Flames were spotted at a house on the 22700 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Fire Department officials said the people inside were able to get out before firefighters arrived, but crews rescued two cats and a dog from the house.

Fire crews from four neighboring suburbs helped extinguish the flames.

Three people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not available late Saturday night.

 