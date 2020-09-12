CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot Saturday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said, shortly before 7 p.m., three men were standing on the 1800 block of South Pulaski Road, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.
A 26-year-old man was shot four times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 29-year-old man suffered a graze wound, and refused medical attention.
No one was in custody Saturday night.
Area 4 detectives were investigating.