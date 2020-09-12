CHICAGO (CBS) — Some promising young dancers are taking the steps to fame, as they audition for a Chicago holiday favorite.
Dancers as young as 4 years old are auditioning for the A&A Ballet production of The Art Deco Nutcracker, tentatively set to debut in December.
The dancers are vying for the classic roles of Clara, the Prince of the Dolls, the mice, and more. They performed in rotating groups of ten, observing COVID safety guidelines.
Their teacher said dancing during a pandemic is taking a real leap of faith, but the kids love it.
“It gives excitement for our students, because after five months, or after six months of sitting, sleeping, staying home you have to start moving, and again, in a safe way, in a very safe way,” A&A Ballet founding artistic director Alexi Kremnev said.
If the A&A Ballet is allowed to host a live performance this winter, shows have been scheduled for Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at ecember 5th and 6th at Studebaker Theater downtown.
If the show can’t go live, it will be taped and broadcast.