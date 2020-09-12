CHICAGO (CBS) — People living on two blocks in Albany Park woke up to bullet holes in cars and shattered windows, after an early morning shooting spree even left a church with damage.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to multiple calls of shots fired on the 4100 block of North Troy Street and the 3100 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, just blocks apart.
No one was injured, and there were no reports of damage to homes, but police said at least three vehicles were damaged. Neighbors said it was a lot more. CBS 2 saw at least five bullet holes in the frame of one damaged car.
Several people were patching up their car windows Saturday morning. Even some tires were flattened.
A nearby church had two windows shot out. Neighbors said officers found about 26 bullet casings in the street.
One neighbor, who asked to be identified only as John, said he slept through the gunfire, but his girlfriend heard it.
“She heard about six shots, but the guy next door heard, he said around 20. The guy across the street said he heard about 15-16. So it was all just at different times that people woke up to the noise,” he said.
Some neighbors heard screaming and cars screeching off, possibly during a shootout, but police haven’t confirmed that.
The pastor of the nearby church said their cameras didn’t catch anything.