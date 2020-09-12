CHICAGO (CBS) — Chesterton, Indiana, police are warning of a man impersonating an officer after a driver was pulled over by the imposter near Dogwood Park Thursday.
Police say around 7 p.m. a woman was pulled over by the man presenting himself as a police officer. Officers determined that no police agencies in the county had any reports of an officer making a stop in that area at the time of the incident.
The driver said a dark SUV pulled behind her with a red and blue flashing light on the front of the vehicle and a man got out wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a gray gaiter style face mask covering the lower half of his face. The woman said the man approached her window, never identified himself as a police officer, but did say he was giving a warning for an equipment violation.
The woman said the man then got back into his vehicle and left the area.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chesterton Police Department at (219)926-1136.