CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were involved in a shootout in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood Sunday morning, when they say an unknown person fired shots at officers.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 11500 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Police say the person, whose age and gender have not been released, fired shots at them.
Officers then returned fire, but no one was hit.
SWAT team members were called in and took the person into custody.
No one was injured during the incident.