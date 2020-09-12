CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain with a rumble or two of thunder is in store for the Chicago area Saturday. A heavy downpour is also possible, and after several days of rainy conditions, the ground is less able to absorb it.
There is a marginal chance for a severe storm well to the southeast of Chicago, including a portion of Northwest Indiana. The threat is damaging storm winds.
The normal high temperature for Saturday is 76 degrees, but the forecasted high is only 70.
Sunday is a different story with warmer temperatures and sunshine increasing through the morning.
The week ahead will be dry with warmer temperatures, and Wednesday could reach the 80s.
Forecast:
Saturday: Rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two. High of 70.
Saturday night: Pre-dawn showers. 62
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, warmer. 76.