CHICAGO (CBS) — On and off showers will continue through tonight, and possibly tomorrow morning, before drying out by tomorrow afternoon, starting a shift to a sunny and dry pattern for next week.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night, with scattered showers, and a low near 60°.

Sunday could bring an early morning sprinkle, but by afternoon, the weather will be superb, with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs in the middle 70s.

More sunshine and milder temperatures will dominate next week, with highs at least in the 70s every day.

Wednesday likely will be the warmest day this week, with a few spots reaching 80°.