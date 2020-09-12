CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 19 people have been shot, four of them fatally, so far this weekend across Chicago, including a deadly shooting at a party in the South Austin neighborhood.
Shortly after 2 a.m., an argument broke out at a party on the 100 block of North Pine Avenue, and someone pulled out a handgun and started shooting, wounding five people, police said. Someone else at the party returned fire, shooting the gunman in the abdomen.
Police said a 47-year-old woman was shot in the face and chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm, and also was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Three others who were wounded – a 38-year-old man who was shot in the back, a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, and a male who was shot in the thigh – were in good condition at various hospitals.
The gunman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A gun was recovered at the scene.
There were two other deadly shootings on Saturday.
Shortly after midnight, police responded to a call of a person shot on the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood. Officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old man was shot in the back on the 700 block of North Morgan Street in the River West neighborhood. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and later was pronounced dead.
In other shootings since Friday evening:
- Two men, ages 27 and 28, were shot on the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition; the younger man took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- A 33-year-old man was driving on the 4900 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Albany Park around 2:35 a.m. Saturday, when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The man suffered a graze wound to his shoulder, and refused medical attention at the scene.
- At about the same time, a 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in a car driving on the 2200 block of West 33rd Street in McKinley Park was shot in the lower back when someone in a passing SUV opened fire. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
- Around 3:19 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 6300 block of South Marshfield Avenue in West Englewood. Police found a male who had been shot in the ankle and thigh. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, but refused to answer police’s questions about the shooting.
- Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, a group of people were standing in a park on the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue in the Near West Side neighborhood, when someone started shooting. A 26-year-old man was shot in the calf and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police said the victims would not give any details about the shooting.
- Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was standing in the lobby of an apartment complex on the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood, when someone shot him in the chest. Police said he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 11 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle driving on the 6400 block of South King Drive in the Woodlawn neighborhood, when she heard gunfire, and realized she’d been shot in the left buttock. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 6 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen on the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Lawndale. Police said he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- Around 6:40 p.m., a 38-year-old man was in a vehicle on the 1000 block of West Argyle Street, when someone shot him in the head. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.