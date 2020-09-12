CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 19 people have been shot, four of them fatally, so far this weekend across Chicago, including a deadly shooting at a party in the South Austin neighborhood.

Shortly after 2 a.m., an argument broke out at a party on the 100 block of North Pine Avenue, and someone pulled out a handgun and started shooting, wounding five people, police said. Someone else at the party returned fire, shooting the gunman in the abdomen.

Police said a 47-year-old woman was shot in the face and chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm, and also was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Three others who were wounded – a 38-year-old man who was shot in the back, a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, and a male who was shot in the thigh – were in good condition at various hospitals.

The gunman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A gun was recovered at the scene.

There were two other deadly shootings on Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a call of a person shot on the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood. Officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old man was shot in the back on the 700 block of North Morgan Street in the River West neighborhood. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and later was pronounced dead.

In other shootings since Friday evening: