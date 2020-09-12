CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday announced 2,121 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including an addition 22 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 259,909, including 8,295 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Those deaths are as follows:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 50s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 90s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases in the state is 3.7%. Within the last 24 hours laboratories have reported 56,594 tests for a total of 4,688,976. As of last Friday night, 1,509 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 344 patients were in the ICU and 170 were on ventilators.