CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police trooper had a close call Friday night when he was hit by a car speeding off from a traffic stop in Chicago.
At 76th Street and State Street the trooper pulled a 2019 Jeep Cherokee over for a routine traffic stop when he realized the car was stolen, according to ISP. The driver then hit the trooper and sped five blocks up State Street.
The driver then hit another car and crashed, and the vehicle caught on fire.
The trooper was released from Advocate Christ Medical Center after being checked out for minor injuries, according to ISP.
No injuries were reported in the second crash.