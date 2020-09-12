Jiménez Hits 3-Run Homer As White Sox Rally Past Tigers 4-3The Chicago White Sox are one confident bunch right now — for good reason.

Yelich Scores On Braun's Fly In 9th, Brewers Beat Cubs 1-0The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to get the kind of stellar pitching performances they’ll need for a successful late playoff run.

Dolphins-Patriots Preview: Tom Brady's Departure Ushers In A New Era In New EnglandThe Miami Dolphins open up their season on the road against the New England Patriots as the balance of power in the AFC East shifts.

Bellator MMA Set To Air On CBS Sports Network Beginning October 1 With Bellator 247CBS Sports Network will be the new home for live Bellator events beginning in October with Bellator 247.

Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Three Things To Watch In Season OpenerIs it the first game of a breakthrough season for Mitchell Trubisky and the offense or the beginning of the end for Trubisky, Ryan Pace, and others?

'I've Always Enjoyed Playing, But There Is A Different Feel Of Excitement': Cat Osterman On New Professional Softball League Athletes UnlimitedThe 2x Olympian talks about playing in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and how this experience is helping her prepare for the 2021 Olympics.