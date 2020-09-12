CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,076 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 17 confirmed deaths. Saturday’s results include 20,517 tests for 11,552 individuals from a testing facility that recently began reporting results electronically.
That brings the total numbers of cases in the state to 104,561 and the total number of deaths to 3,213, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported in people with no positive test on record.
So far 1,206,980 tests for unique individuals have been reported in Indiana, up from 1,183,104 on Friday. A total of 1,666,889 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.