CHICAGO (CBS) — A man walking in Chinatown has quick-thinking onlookers to thank for his life after he ended up in the Chicago River trying to save his dog.
Surveillance video from a nearby security camera shows how it all started. The man’s dog fell into the water in Ping Tom Memorial Park, and he jumped in right behind.
Chicago, IL: A man and his Saint Bernard were rescued after falling into the Chicago River by Ping Tom Park late this morning:
-Man and dog were in the water for nearly 10 minutes
-Civilians rushed to help and used a life ring to pull the dog and owner to safety#GoodNews #Heroes pic.twitter.com/jvC1NYGxyE
— Captured News (@CapturedNews) September 12, 2020
Other people in the park heard the calls for help and ran for a life ring, and eventually pulled them both to safety.
The man and the dog were not hurt, just exhausted by the ordeal.