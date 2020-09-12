DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man walking in Chinatown has quick-thinking onlookers to thank for his life after he ended up in the Chicago River trying to save his dog.

Surveillance video from a nearby security camera shows how it all started. The man’s dog fell into the water in Ping Tom Memorial Park, and he jumped in right behind.

Other people in the park heard the calls for help and ran for a life ring, and eventually pulled them both to safety.

The man and the dog were not hurt, just exhausted by the ordeal.

 