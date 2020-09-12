CHICAGO (CBS) — Chaos surrounding an afternoon stabbing in the South Austin neighborhood, spilling into a CTA Green Line stop as people rush to help the victim.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves has the story of a man who saw it all.

Jimmie Grayer said he did what he could to help out as the victim ran for his life.

Police said, around 3:30 p.m., a man was stabbed on the sidewalk on the 4700 block of West Lake Street. The victim then ran into the Cicero stop on the Green Line to ask for help.

“He had about a seven inches long deep cut on his arm,” Grayer said. “He was profusely bleeding.”

Grayer described the crazy moments he saw leading up to it; the victim apparently running in the middle of Lake Street as a car trailed from close behind.

“He got just about to Kilpatrick, when he tried to hunt him down with a car. It just missed him. He made a turn around the corner. Guy did a figure eight, and was on his heels,” Grayer said.

That’s when the man desperately ran up to him.

“I said, ‘Look man, instead of you running back and forth, why don’t you run over there into the ‘L’ station?’” Grayer said.

He saw the victim run in the terminal, and so did someone who got out of the car.

Grayer later found the man who ran away, holding his arm in pain.

“He was bleeding heavily. So I went to the barbershop … got a cold towel, wrapped it around his arm,” he said.

An ambulance arrived a short time later. The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

Grayer said he thinks the attacker knew the victim.

“He was out of control,” he said.

Their personal fight became a scare for many in broad daylight.

It’s unclear if cameras at the CTA stop recorded the stabbing.

Police said no one was in custody Saturday night. Area 4 detectives were investigating.